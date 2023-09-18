Update on CM Punk's potential return to WWE - Reports

CM Punk has become the talk of the wrestling industry yet again, with speculation coming from everywhere regarding a potential return to WWE. The rumors started swirling quickly after his firing from All Elite Wrestling following an alleged confrontation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In 2023.

Tony Khan took the time to address the controversy himself and announce the Second City Saint's firing on the September 2nd episode of AEW Collision. Two weeks after his release, Punk appeared for a commentator gig at the CFFC MMA 125 event and subtly teased a WWE return in November.

Xero News recently provided an update regarding whether a potential return to WWE could be possible for CM Punk. It was reported that the chances for the 'Best in the World' showing up at a November premium live event in Chicago are unlikely.

However, it was also noted that the possibility can't be completely ruled out if the two sides can sit down to talk and work out a deal.

Survivor Series would be the premium live event scheduled for November 2023, set to be held in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. We'll have to wait and see if the dream scenario of the former WWE Champion making a blockbuster return could happen or not.

Jim Ross speaks on whether CM Punk could return to WWE

CM Punk had been at the center of controversy at AEW for some time until his shock firing from the company. Tony Khan terminated the Straight Edge superstar's contract following an alleged backstage confrontation with Jack Perry.

Now the wrestling world is speculating where the Second City Saint will end up next or if he might hang up his boots once and for all. Jim Ross chose to address the possibility of Punk making a move back to WWE.

Ross spoke on his podcast, Grilling JR, and commented on Punk's future in the wrestling business moving forward. The wrestling veteran stated that he doesn't have insider information on if he could make a potential move back to WWE.

"I hope so and I think it’ll probably happen. I just don’t have any leads or any dirt on that. He’s still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when," Ross said.

It's going to be a seismic shift for the wrestling industry if WWE and the Second City Savior could work out their differences and agree to a deal.

Do you think CM Punk will return to the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.