Update on CM Punk's status for RAW following John Cena's pipebomb promo - Reports

CM Punk was on the receiving end of some harsh words on WWE SmackDown as John Cena delivered a 'pipebomb' of his own. While many are expecting the Best in the World to give his response on RAW, a new report has provided an update on his status on the red brand.

Punk is slated to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The Second City Saint came out on this past Friday's SmackDown after Cena attacked R-Truth with his title and ended the match in a DQ. The Last Real Champion then got the upper hand on the former AEW star and put him through a table. He then went on to deliver a scathing promo, talking about the Chicago native's hypocrisy.

With things between the two heating up nicely before WWE's upcoming premium live event, fans have been eagerly waiting for CM Punk's response. However, according to a report from PWInsider, we may have to wait a while to hear from the Best in the World, as he is not slated to appear on tonight's RAW.

It is expected that the Voice of the Voiceless will get back at Cena on SmackDown in Riyadh.

CM Punk and John Cena are two of the fiercest rivals in pro wrestling history. They will face off in singles competition after nearly 12 years at Night of Champions.

