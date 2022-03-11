Update on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania status reportedly changing

The wrestling world continues to wonder what is going on with Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare shockingly left All Elite Wrestling last month after the two parties could not agree upon a new deal. Since then, rumors have been running rampant that Rhodes was on his way back to WWE and would be competing at WrestleMania 38.

Over the past week, several reports noted that talks between WWE and Rhodes had "fizzled out." It was no longer a lock that the former AEW EVP would be returning to the company.

Now Ringside News is reporting that if Rhodes is coming in, they would prefer to have him at WWE RAW this Monday when the company is in Jacksonville, Florida, the home of All Elite Wrestling.

However, the source also pointed out that the star will do whatever he deemed "best for his family."

"Ringside News asked around about this situation. A tenured member of the creative team revealed that they were told, 'Cody will do what Cody chooses is best for his family. We hope he’s happy in whatever he does, wherever he lands.'"

Cody Rhodes is still actively promoting AEW-related things on social media

While Cody Rhodes might be heading back to WWE, he's still openly promoting various aspects of All Elite Wrestling, such as his new action figures that debuted at the AEW Revolution Fanfest last weekend.

If Rhodes heads to WWE, one would assume tweets like this would have to stop as it is considered a conflict of interest between the two sides.

Ringside News also stated that while Rhodes is currently off WWE's documentation for WrestleMania 38, he was initially listed to face Seth Rollins at the Premium Live Event.

At this point, it appears that if we don't see The American Nightmare on WWE RAW this Monday, we might not end up seeing him back in the promotion in time for WrestleMania at all.

What do you think is going on with The American Nightmare? Where will Rhodes head next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

