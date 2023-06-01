Update on creative plans for Alexa Bliss ahead of pregnancy announcement - Reports

Alexa Bliss is pregnant and won't be returning to WWE anytime soon. Yesterday, Bliss took to social media to announce that she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their first child in December.

This led to reports that WWE had creative plans for a Bliss return to the company before they found out she was pregnant, but it appears that isn't the case at all.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), contrary to other reports, WWE hasn't had any creative plans for Bliss for quite some time prior to her pregnancy announcement.

Given her due date and time to recover, it's likely we won't see Bliss return to WWE programming until the second half of 2024 at the earliest.

Did a lack of WWE plans for Alexa Bliss come down to the absence of Bray Wyatt?

Prior to her pregnancy announcement this week, Alexa Bliss hadn't been seen on WWE programming since the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she lost a match to Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Reports at the time suggested when she returned that she would be paired once again with Bray Wyatt, as that had been teased on WWE programming since Wyatt returned in October.

But with The Eater of Worlds disappearing from WWE programming following the Elimination Chamber premium live event due to an undisclosed illness, it seems the company had no plans to bring Bliss back into the fold.

When Wyatt returns to the company later this year, he'll clearly have to do it without Bliss at his side.

What do you make of this rumor killer? Do you think WWE didn't have any plans in place for Alexa Bliss because of the absence of Bray Wyatt? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

