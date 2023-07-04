Update on Drew McIntyre's contract status with WWE after surprising return at Money in the Bank - Reports

Drew McIntyre made his shocking return to WWE this past Saturday night at Money in the Bank in London.

He returned after Gunther defeated Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship at the premium live event. McIntyre got in The Ring General's face and the two superstars talked some trash before a brawl broke out.

Drew got the better of the exchange and leveled Gunther with a Claymore before posing with the Intercontinental Championship to end the segment. It was McIntyre's first appearance in the company since WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Ring General defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat at the event in April.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre has not signed a new contract with WWE as of yet. The report noted that "ensuring good creative" was important to McIntyre ahead of his return.

Fightul added that McIntyre was in "continuous contact" with Triple H while he was off of television, but wasn't informed which brand he was going to be selected by in this year's WWE Draft.

Triple H claims he wants to keep Drew McIntyre in WWE for the rest of his career

Triple H denounced the rumors there were issues with Drew McIntyre behind the scenes and said that he hopes that the 38-year-old retires with the company.

Speaking at the press conference following Money in the Bank, The Game praised McIntyre and said if he had an issue, it would be news to him. Triple H stated that Drew was simply out with an injury and he's thrilled to have him back.

"If Drew [McIntyre] had an issue, it is news to me. He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it and here he is. He's an amazing performer, he is one of the highlight superstars in this timeframe, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he's here for the rest of his career. That is how I feel about it," said Triple H. [From 43:06 - 43:36]

McIntyre is a 2-time WWE Champion but both title reigns occurred during the pandemic and he never got to have his moment in front of fans. Only time will tell if Drew winds up staying with the company long-term, or opts to start a new journey in another promotion.

