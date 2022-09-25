Potential update on when Elias could return to WWE TV

Fans might not have to wait too long to see WWE Superstar Elias back on their TV screens, per a recent report.

Ezekiel burst onto the scene in April this year as Elias' younger brother. The RAW star then got into a heated rivalry with Kevin Owens, who felt that the two brothers were the same person. Earlier this week, PWInsider reported that Ezekiel had been removed from the internal roster, with his elder brother taking his place.

The potential change could seemingly be the end of the Ezekiel character on WWE programming. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Elias could be seen on WWE TV once he fully grows his beard back.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era



Elias coming back PWInsider reported that Ezekiel has been removed from the internal WWE Roster.Elias coming back PWInsider reported that Ezekiel has been removed from the internal WWE Roster. Elias coming back 🙏

The two characters were, in fact, played by the same star, Jeffrey Sciullo. Elias has had several runs with the 24/7 Championship but is yet to win a major title on the main roster.

Ezekiel was written off WWE TV after an attack from Kevin Owens

After weeks of trying to prove that Elias and Ezekiel were the same people, Kevin Owens finally lost his cool and went berserk on the August 8 episode of RAW.

In what was supposed to be the decider between the two stars, The Prizefighter was at his vicious best. He took Ezekiel to the outside and pummeled him before hitting two successive Apron Powerbombs on the upstart.

WWE @WWE



Name the rest.



#WWERaw Okay, we see Ezekiel and Elias and Ernie Jr.Name the rest. Okay, we see Ezekiel and Elias and Ernie Jr.Name the rest.#WWERaw https://t.co/sLlzHnTd1B

Following the assault, the RAW star could not compete and had to be stretchered away to a nearby medical facility. WWE later posted an image on social media featuring Ezekiel's entire family.

The RAW star was seen in a neck brace in what appeared to be a medical facility, clearly showing the after-effects of Kevin Owens' attack. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the interesting character.

What will be Elias' first feud when he potentially returns to TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far