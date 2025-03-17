Update on Jade Cargill following rumors of backstage heat- Report

Jade Cargill has been the talk of the town ever since reports of her backstage issues came to light. However, as per a new update, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has had no issues on SmackDown since her return.

The former AEW star was on the sidelines for nearly three months following a mysterious attack. She made her return at Elimination Chamber, where she went after Naomi. However, her return was followed by rumors of a backstage incident that occurred a few months ago. It was noted that Jade had heat with a few of her female co-workers and nearly got involved in a brawl with Shayna Baszler.

Fightful Select provided an update on the situation, noting that things have been going well with Jade Cargill since her return. If the report is to be believed, there have been no issues with Jade on SmackDown in the last two weeks, and people are happy with how her segments have gone.

Jade Cargill will be in action on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 with a lot of hype behind her. However, she has not competed in many matches in nearly two years with the company, with most of her bouts coming on the live circuit.

The former AEW star was limited to the tag division upon making her debut in the global juggernaut. However, her singles push seems to be on the horizon as she is currently involved in a feud with Naomi that could lead to a one-on-one match between the two at WrestleMania 41.

Jade will also be in action on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, where she will take on Liv Morgan in a singles match. This will be the Powerhouse's first match on WWE programming in over four months. She was last seen in action in November when she and Bianca Belair defeated Liv and Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, a lot has changed since then, with Morgan and Rodriguez now holding the tag team gold.

