 Update on Jade Cargill’s situation backstage in WWE and her future brand in the company 

Jade Cargill has been one of the most exciting signings made by WWE in recent times, and fans are eagerly awaiting her arrival on their television screens. While there has been no official confirmation on when and where she will debut, we have some updates on her situation backstage.

The former AEW star has been training at the Performance Center currently. While the company wants most of its new signings to learn the WWE style in NXT, people feel Cargill might be a readymade main roster star. The Women’s division has been in need of fresh main event challengers, and the former AEW TBS Champion might be the one.

According to reports on Twitter, while her brand still remains a mystery to the fans, it does not necessarily mean that Jade’s debut is far away. The entire WWE Creative team is already working on her debut destination and has been involved in pitches regarding the newly signed star.

Seeing the hype among fans around the signing, it is no surprise that WWE wants to get the 31-year-old out in front of the fans as soon as possible. Most people expect her to be a top star immediately and go after one of the major titles in the company. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley are the current female superstars who hold championships on their respective brands, while Becky Lynch is the current NXT Women's Champion after retaining her title against Tiffany Stratton.

WWE Hall of Famer says Jade Cargill has everything

Hardcore legend Mick Foley spoke about the huge signing during an Ask Mick Anything edition of his Foley is Pod podcast. The former WWE Champion said that the company would have failed if they could not turn her into a major star. He expects Cargill to rise to the occasion as well and said that her upside was immeasurable. You can read about his entire comments here.

The feeling that Jade Cargill will be a superstar in WWE is pretty unanimous among the wrestling community. Coming in with such high expectations could bring its own pressure. Thus, we will have to wait and watch if she rises to the challenge and whether WWE puts her in deep waters straight away.

Are you excited about Jade Cargill’s debut? Should she challenge for the title immediately? If not, who should be her first opponent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

