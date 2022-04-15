Big update regarding John Cena's return to WWE – Reports

Sixteen-time WWE World Champion John Cena has certified his status as a legend and has become a mainstay in Hollywood.

We've seen Cena accomplish everything in wrestling and move on to different projects, but fans still hope for him to return to WWE. Brad Shepard reported on his Unleashed Patreon that we might get to see The Leader of the Cenation return later this year.

According to Shepard, we could see Cena return to WWE in late June of this year, with most details under wraps:

"I spoke with a source in WWE today, and they told me John Cena is expected back in late-June of this year. I don’t have a more specific time frame or the creative plan yet, but I do know he’ll be showing his face." (H/T - Thirstyfornews)

We last saw Cena make a shock return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2021 to start a feud with The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The two had a match at SummerSlam that Cena lost. He let the fans know he'd see them again in the future.

Mark Henry says John Cena had one of the best entrances ever

Mark Henry is making the most out of his role as a backstage official in AEW. Henry also frequently features on Busted Open Radio alongside Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer.

We saw them discuss the best entrances in WrestleMania history in a recent episode, with Henry naming Cena as his favorite. Henry spoke enthusiastically of Cena's 'Mania 25 entrance and said it made him a wrestling fan again:

"That entrance made me a fan again and I knew John Cena. When he came to me after the match was over, and he did some impressive s**t in the match. Him AAing Big Show and Edge at the same time? S**t! How can you not like that dude? How can you not like him? That's why I considered it the best entrance I ever saw."

It's a fact that the whole arena lights up whenever John Cena makes a special entrance. When he returned to Money in the Bank last year, the crowd went electric for him.

Would you like to see John Cena make his entrance again this year? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh