Update on John Cena's WWE future - Reports

At this year's WWE SummerSlam event, John Cena challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Cenation leader came up short during the 23-minute main event. Reports now indicate that the Summer of Cena has come to an end.

The 16-time world champion is currently scheduled for the September 10 SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE's higher-ups are aware that beyond the MSG show, Cena is done with future appearances for the company because of his filming commitments.

"We are told that Cena is done with future WWE appearances due to filming commitments. Currently, Cena is only scheduled for the 9/10 Friday Night Smackdown taping at Madison Square Garden in New York City." Johnson added, "Beyond that, WWE is going forward with the understanding that he won't be available for them for the foreseeable future due to filming commitments. There is no timetable for another potential return, WWE sources confirmed this evening."

Apart from his recent WWE stint, John Cena simultaneously promoted The Suicide Squad movie, which was released in the United States earlier this month.

He is also set to star in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy film, Argylle.

How many WWE matches did John Cena wrestle this summer?

In total, Cena took part in 14 matches for WWE throughout July and August 2021. Six of those bouts were dark matches on shows like RAW and SmackDown, and he has wrestled at live events on seven occasions lately.

The only recent televised match featuring John Cena saw him lose against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Reigns was even confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar at the end of the pay-per-view, and it seems that The Beast Incarnate will challenge for the Universal Championship soon.

After the show went off the air, Lesnar attacked Cena with a pair of German suplexes and an F5.

Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

The PWInsider report noted that John Cena, at this own request, made more appearances than expected this summer.

