Potential update on Johnny Gargano's rumored return to WWE

Following the appointment of Triple H as head of creative and the return of former NXT stars such as Dakota Kai and Karrion Kross, many fans are expecting Johnny Gargano to also make a return to WWE soon.

According to Fightful Select, there have been plans to bring the former NXT Champion back to the company. Shawn Michaels was responsible for making contact with Johnny Gargano after the shift in management.

Fightful mentioned that they haven't heard any specific details or how the discussions went, but that the Heartbreak Kid was tasked with reaching out to the former NXT North American Champion.

Gargano left WWE after his contract expired on December 10 last year. He was a major star in the black and gold brand under Triple H.

Johnny Gargano teases wrestling return alongside his wife Candice LeRae

The former power couple of NXT both took a break from wrestling after their son Quill was born. Triple H is reportedly planning to bring back a couple of names that were released by Vince McMahon, and they could be a part of that list.

Gargano recently teased that he and his wife Candice LeRae could make a return to the ring at the Asylum Virtual Signing event when a fan asked whether he noticed how Triple H was running WWE and bringing back former talents:

"I've seen. I've noticed. It's exciting times all around. You never know what could happen. Keep watching, we're [Candice & I] going to show up at some point, wherever that may be... I promise. We will. We'll be making some magic at some point in the future, I promise." (H/T: Fightful)

Johnny Gargano also commented on a possible DIY reunion with Ciampa, stating that "you never know what can happen on Mondays or Fridays," which is interesting as RAW and SmackDown air on those days, respectively.

