Update on Nikkita Lyons' WWE status amid absence due to injury

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons has been out of action since January 2023 due to injury. A recent report suggests that she is still recovering, and WWE is not rushing her return.

Nikkita Lyons was arguably one of the most promising talents on the NXT roster back in January. Courtesy of her MMA background and charisma, she instantly became a fan favorite. The 24-year-old seemed ready to be moved to the main roster. But as things turned out, she suffered from a torn ACL and meniscus. To write her off WWE TV, Lyons was attacked by a mystery assailant, who was later revealed to be Blair Davenport. The NXT star has been absent from the squared circle since.

According to a recent report by Ringside News, Lyons is still unable to compete in the ring. She has been around the Performance Center, rehabbing her injury. Currently, the creative team has not had any discussions regarding her move to the main roster. Lyons is going to make a return, but WWE is not rushing her comeback.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell when the NXT star returns to the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if Nikkita Lyons returns to the white & gold brand or moves to the main roster.

WWE legend Road Dogg shared his thoughts on Nikkita Lyons

WWE legend Road Dogg seems to be impressed by the work put in by Nikkita Lyons. The D O Double-G was all praise for the NXT star during an interview with Inside The Ropes.

Dogg praised Lyons for her charisma. He also lauded the NXT star for her versatility and the improvements she had shown over time.

"I think she’s [Nikkita Lyons] got a ton of charisma. She can rap, dance, work a little, too. I think she’s getting better at her in-ring work, which that’s why she’s there and that’s what she’s doing. She’s very young. I think she has a huge upside," Road Dogg said.

What do you think would be the ideal setup for Nikkita Lyons to make a return? Sound off in the comments section below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here