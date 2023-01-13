Update on who is now running WWE following Vince McMahon's return - Reports 

Following Vince McMahon's return to WWE as Executive Chairman, reports have suggested that the 77-year-old may still not yet be the one calling the shots.

After retiring from the company on July 22, 2022, due to a series of allegations made towards him, the day-to-day run of the Stamford-based promotion was primarily overseen by his daughter Stephanie McMahon and former entertainment agent, Nick Khan.

With Stephanie McMahon now resigning from WWE after Vince's comeback, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Nick Khan is still very much the head of the company, despite all the sudden changes.

"Based on those within WWE who have talked with us and other key reporters, Khan is the man running the company in his role as sole CEO. He is right now making all the final decisions." Meltzer added: "Vince McMahon as Chairman is in an official capacity, only working on selling the company, and they are targeting doing it by the summer, although there is no guarantee it will be sold." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Vince's reported primary reason for returning is to oversee the sale of the company as he looks to make WWE private once again after making it public in 1999.

AEW's owners are reportedly open to striking a deal with Vince McMahon

In 2019, the wrestling landscape changed as a new promotion, financially spearheaded by Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan, created All Elite Wrestling, which was marketed as an alternative and competition to WWE.

Now with WWE potentially up for sale, CNBC has reported that AEW may be looking to turn wrestling upside down again and buy their main competition.

"The Khans are open to discussing a potential role for McMahon, 77, after a sale but haven’t yet had those talks, one of the people said. It’s unclear what type of job McMahon would want with WWE after a sale, but WWE is a much larger and more established organization than AEW." [H/T CNBC]

Purchasing your biggest rival is something Vince McMahon knows all too well as he was the one who bought World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 2001, ending the television ratings war between the two companies.

