Update on the number of tickets currently sold for the December 30th edition of WWE SmackDown featuring John Cena - Reports

WWE fans seem to be keen to catch the last episode of SmackDown in 2022, which will feature John Cena. According to reports, the blue brand's last show of the year is nearly sold out.

WWE's final televised show of the year will emanate live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The episode is shaping up to be a can't-miss show, as John Cena will compete in his first match of the year.

According to WrestleTix, over 12,000 tickets have been sold for the December 30th show so far. With over 4,000 being sold within days of the announcement of Cena's return.

The report notes that as of right now, there are less than 500 available tickets left for purchase.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Fri • Dec 30 • 7:45 PM

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL



Available Tickets => 428

Current Setup/Capacity => 12,517

Tickets Distributed => 12,089



4,600+ tickets moved since Cena announcement

The night will likely feature several high-profile matches, with John Cena's tag team bout the only confirmed match so far. The Greatest of All Time will team up with former rival Kevin Owens to take on WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

John Cena's WWE "streak" will continue on the December 30th episode of SmackDown

As referenced by the former 16-time world champion himself, John Cena has competed in at least one match every year since his debut for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Before the big announcement, fans vocalized that Cena's impressive streak was seriously jeopardized.

WWE @WWE



has found a tag team partner for his match against



and his name is SURPRISE! @FightOwensFight has found a tag team partner for his match against @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn for the DEC. 30th episode of #SmackDown ....and his name is @JohnCena SURPRISE! @FightOwensFight has found a tag team partner for his match against @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn for the DEC. 30th episode of #SmackDown....and his name is @JohnCena! 🔥 https://t.co/sYclbnE5cW

Cena's last two matches saw him square off against The Bloodline in one form or another. At SummerSlam 2021, The Doctor of Thuganomics squared off against Reigns in a losing effort to claim his 17th world championship.

Cena's last match for the company was a dark match in which he, along with Dominik and Rey Mysterio, defeated Reigns and The Usos in a six-man-tag match. Following the September 10, 2021, edition of SmackDown.

What do YOU think will happen on the December 30 edition of SmackDown? What will John Cena do following his big return match to WWE? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

