Update on The Undertaker's official retirement and WWE's potential plans for him

The Undertaker may have another run left in him.

'Undertaker: The Last Ride' is shaping up to be one of the best documentaries that WWE has released in years and it all has to do with the portrayal of Mark Calaway - the man behind the iconic gimmick.

The general theme of the docuseries thus far has focussed on how The Undertaker has wanted to retire for many years, but he always kept coming back for more.

Undertaker was originally scheduled to hang up his boots after his WrestleMania 33 match against Roman Reigns, but that, as we all know, didn't mark the end of his legendary career.

The Phenom was part of an incredible Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, and it seemed like the future WWE Hall of Famer may have finally decided to call it quits. However, was that really the case?

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about The Undertaker's retirement on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue noted that The Undertaker has been wanting to retire for almost ten years but the company somehow manages to pull him right back in.

According to Tom, WWE hopes that the Boneyard match will allow The Undertaker to have one final run before he can end his career for good. The WWE officials may want him to have a final run but the decision, in the end, lies with The Undertaker.

Tom went on to state that, as of now, The Undertaker is not officially retired.

Here's what Tom had to say about The Undertaker's status:

It may be for the fans but that doesn't mean it is for The Undertaker. You've got to consider The Undertaker has been planning his last match for about 10 years now. He said in the documentary that every time he gets out, they start pulling him back in, and right after that Roman Reigns match, he had a casket match in Saudi Arabia with Rusev and Aiden English, neither of whom are with the company anymore. Casket match, looked good, beat both men, that would have been a good way to go out but he decided to keep going.

The WWE are hoping that with the Boneyard match format, it will allow The Undertaker to have one last run before calling it completely but it's up to The Undertaker what he does next. So at the moment, he is not officially retired.

One final run for The Undertaker?

The WWE has been teasing another showdown between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. The speculation going around hints towards the company booking the two veterans in a traditional in-ring match somewhere down the line.

The Undertaker has been breaking character and giving many interviews recently but he may still have enough left in the tank to embark on one final run on WWE TV.

