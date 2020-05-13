Undertaker

The Undertaker and AJ Styles had one of the most memorable matches in WrestleMania history when the two squared off in the first-ever Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The match was more of a brawl that took place in a 'boneyard'.

The Boneyard match was nothing like a regular match and saw a lot of special effects and cinematic enhancements. The match was eventually won by The Undertaker who managed to 'bury' AJ Styles alive by the end.

The Undertaker had also returned to his 'Biker' gimmick for the match, and rumors suggested that he may continue with this newer version of himself in his upcoming matches as well.

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles set to face each other again?

As per Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to have a rematch between The Deadman and AJ Styles. However, the plan is for them to have a conventional match this time around.

Here is what Cageside Seats stated:

Bryan Alvarez & Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio both think WWE is working toward a more traditional AJ Styles/Undertaker match.

It was understandable that WWE chose to have a cinematic match between Styles and Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 as this year's WrestleMania took place with no audience in attendance. The match, with all of its cinematic elements, was a unique experience for viewers at home.

There had been some reports that AJ Styles was initially set to return at a later date but due to poor ratings on RAW, he was brought back earlier in order to take part in the Men's MITB Ladder Match.

The Undertaker also stated in an interview that he has huge respect for AJ Styles:

And then, the match with A.J. presents itself. We've both been in the business for a while and our paths had never crossed. That's very unusual to never have a match with [someone of that stature] and I really hold him in very high regard as an in-ring performer and as a human being

It will be interesting to see how WWE build towards a rematch between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, and what 'traditional' match they decide to have the two men compete in.