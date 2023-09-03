Update on opening match for WWE Payback - Reports

WWE Payback begins in a few hours, and fans across the world cannot contain their excitement. The night promises to be entertaining, with many superstars set to appear on the show. While fans wait for the premium live event, a report on which match will kick off the event is making the rounds.

The upcoming premium live event will feature top superstars from RAW and SmackDown, such as Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and many more who are advertised to compete at the event.

According to BWE, the night's opening match will be the Steel Cage Match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. Stratus will compete inside the steel structure for the first time in her career.

The Hall of Famer and The Man have been feuding since April 2023, and it could all end at Payback. WWE Official Adam Pearce made the match between Stratus and Lynch official many weeks ago to ensure that Zoey Starks does not interfere in their bout as she has previously.

Zoey Stark and Lynch have a storied rivalry, too, with The Man defeating the Hall of Famer's protege in a No Holds Barred match on WWE RAW this week. Big Time Becks seems to be going into Payback with momentum on her side, but given that Stratus is a veteran of the game, you can never count her out.

