Potential update on plans for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

It sounds like the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame will be a very unique experience this year.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame will take place live on Friday night, April 1, from 10:30 to 12 Midnight EST.

If you're wondering how the WWE Universe will be able to attend both SmackDown and the Hall of Fame on the same night, plans currently call for the Hall of Fame to be held at the American Airlines Center, where SmackDown will be held. Johnson stated that the belief is that this will not require a separate ticket and will be a complementary addition to the SmackDown event that evening.

Will Batista headline the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame?

Former multi-time WWE Champion Batista was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the ceremony was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Hall of Fame ceremony returned last year, it was without Batista due to previous obligations that would prevent him from accepting his induction last April.

Batista confirmed the unfortunate news last year on social media mere weeks before WrestleMania 37, tweeting out:

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible *praying hands emoji* #DreamChaser."

Whether movie schedules will prevent Batista from being inducted this year is currently unknown, but we should find out that information in the weeks to come.

What do you make of the way WWE is setting up their Hall of Fame ceremony this year? Do you think Batista would want to be inducted this way? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

