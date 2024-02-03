Update on potential title unification match involving Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam - Reports

WWE reportedly discussed having a world title unification match involving Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, only a few supported the idea.

The American Nightmare made a bombshell announcement last night, revealing he will not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, several reports suggested he will go after Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Title.

A recent report from PWInsider claimed the company had plans for The American Nightmare to win the World Heavyweight Title before facing the winner of The Rock and Roman Reigns' Title match in a world championship unification match at SummerSlam.

Xero News provided an update on the potential title unification match. The report quoted a source claiming the idea was a pitch less than 10% of WWE officials liked.

Cody Rhodes could compete in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 40

While it is expected for Cody Rhodes to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Xero News reported that the company is discussing turning the match into a Triple Threat with the winner of the Elimination Chamber getting added to the title match.

Xero News also claimed Drew McIntyre could be the third superstar to be added to that potential Triple Threat match. The Scottish Warrior recently received a significant push following his heel turn. He was even close to dethroning Rollins a few weeks ago on RAW. However, he failed to accomplish the mission.

While Rollins confronted Rhodes on RAW after Rumble, McIntyre got into a physical altercation with an injured CM Punk. After saving Punk from The Scottish Warrior, Sami Zayn faced the latter in a one-on-one match later that night. McIntyre came out victorious.

