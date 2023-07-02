Update on reportedly injured WWE Superstar from Money in the Bank

Last night, at the Money in the Bank post-show Press Conference, Triple H stated that a WWE Superstar sustained an injury while making their way backstage. The Chief Content Officer did not want to delve too much into it, but a recent report shared an update regarding the superstar's injury.

During the MITB Press Conference, the former World Heavyweight Champion came out to address the press. Before he opened up the stage for questions, Triple H ran the viewers through the key highlights from the event.

One of his points mentioned was that a WWE Superstar suffered an injury while walking to the backstage area. The Game jokingly said he would not reveal their name to spare them the embarrassment. While the name is unknown, Fightful Select has learned that the injury sustained by the superstar in question is not a serious one.

"Triple H noted that someone rolled their ankle on the way back from the ring at Money in the Bank. We weren't told who, but were told that it doesn't look serious."

What happened in the main event of Money In The Bank?

The main event of the Money in the Bank PLE saw tThe Bloodline go to war. The match was touted as The Bloodline Civil War and saw The Usos take on the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The match garnered huge appreciation for the way it played out and its end. The match saw a lot of back and forth between both teams, with The Usos kicking out of a Spear and Samoan Spike combination.

The match ended with WWE Jey Uso hitting Roman Reigns with a Splash and pinning him, ending his 1294-day streak. Reigns and Heyman were left shocked and didn't know how to react to the situation while The Usos were celebrating in the ring.

