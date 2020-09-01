Update on when Rey Mysterio is expected to return to WWE after injury

WWE announced that Rey Mysterio was out with a triceps tear following his tag team win with his son, Dominik, at WWE Payback. Due to his injury, Rey was removed from his previously scheduled match against Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Wrestling Observer later reported an update on Mysterio's status.

According to their report, Rey Mysterio's injury is not a storyline one, but unfortunately legitimate. Although it is a real injury, Dave Meltzer reports that Mysterio will not require surgery. Rey Mysterio is expected to be out of action for two months or maybe less. He is reportedly going to recover from this injury through rehab.

Rey Mysterio was replaced by his son, Dominik, in his scheduled match with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. Rollins was able to defeat Dominik again in this SummerSlam rematch to qualify for the Triple Threat #1 contender match later in the night.

Rey Mysterio signs three-year deal with WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also reported that Rey Mysterio had signed a new three-year deal through 2023 with WWE. With his re-signing, we have seen the debut and supposed push of his son, Dominik.

At WWE SummerSlam, Dominik made his debut against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Although Dominik suffered the loss, he performed exceptionally well, which Vince McMahon was reportedly very pleased with. Rey Mysterio also has to be delighted to see his son performing and being given great opportunities within WWE.

Over the past few weeks, we have not only seen Dominik but also Rey's wife, Angie. We even saw his daughter, Aliyah, on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Rey Mysterio is getting a lot of storyline attention as well as the use of his family, which has elevated his importance in the WWE RAW storylines. We could see more stories involving the Mysterios moving forward with his new deal in place.