Rey Mysterio was unable to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match due to an injury. An update on his health has now been disclosed.

It was initially reported by The Wrestling Observer that the former WWE Champion was pulled from the 30-man match after sustaining an injury. As per the report, Rey got injured during his singles match against Karrion Kross this past Friday night on SmackDown.

He was originally scheduled to be in the Rumble. WWE did a spot where his son Dominik made his entrance wearing his father's mask to make it seem like he beat up the lucha libre legend.

According to PWInsider, Rey Mysterio was pulled from competing in the Royal Rumble match a few hours before it took place. The report mentions that The Master of 619 was "banged up" from his match on the blue brand but was doing okay.

It was discussed whether he should compete in the bout or not, as he was set to do an angle with Dominik to set up a match at WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio doesn't want to wrestle Dominik

The Mysterios are one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions, making them the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history. At Clash at the Castle, however, Dominik turned on his own dad and went on to join The Judgment Day.

Speaking to Metro, Rey Mysterio shared that he and Dominik have spoken about wrestling each other, but weren't interested in doing it.

“We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train. The more and more we got to spend time together in the ring and outside of the ring, it came to the point where me and my son were like, there’s no need. The connection here is so beautiful, the love – more than father and son, I think we’re like best friends. For the moment, there’s no time for us to even be thinking, ‘how would it be like to face each other?’ We’re enjoying such a great moment right now within our personal lives, within our wrestling careers," said Mysterio.

Dominik was unable to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. He was eliminated by the returning Cody Rhodes, who entered at #30 and went on to win the match. His stablemate Rhea Ripley won the Women's Rumble match.

