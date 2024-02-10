Update on Roman Reigns' future after Cody Rhodes makes his WrestleMania XL decision - Reports

Things turned ugly between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at last night after the latter chose the Tribal Chief as his WrestleMania XL opponent. A new report has provided an update on the Bloodline leader's status for tonight's SmackDown.

Reigns looked all set to clash with his cousin, The Rock, at the Showcase of Immortals before the duo were interrupted by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare went back on his words and revealed that he will go after Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. However, this did not sit well with the Samoan duo, who had a few words for the former AEW EVP.

Reigns even insulted Cody's late father Dusty Rhodes. However, when the latter mentioned Bloodline's ancestors, The Rock went on to slap him. While many are expecting to see the fallout from last night's event on SmackDown, according to PWInsider, Roman Reigns won't be present on the blue brand this week. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, is slated to be present on the show.

WWE seems to have changed Roman Reigns' title ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns is all set to face Cody Rhodes once again after beating the star last year at WrestleMania 39. The duo will clash in a highly-anticipated rematch in less than 60 days.

However, it seems like there has been a huge change to the title picture ahead of the bout. Reigns, who earlier used to be called the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is just advertised as the WWE Champion on the official match poster.

The American Nightmare will have a chance to finish his story this year when he once again meets The Tribal Chief. The WWE Championship was something that was taken away from his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and now the former AEW EVP has the golden opportunity to bring the title back to the family.

However, Rhodes' task won't be easy as Reigns is still backed by The Bloodline. The Rock seemingly turning heel could also add to the problems of the American Nightmare.

