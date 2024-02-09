WWE seemingly makes huge change to Roman Reigns' title ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE has seemingly made a huge change to Roman Reigns' championship ahead of his scheduled title defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable over the last three years. He won the Universal Championship a week after returning as a heel in 2020 and added the WWE Championship feather to his hat at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title unification match.

While The Bloodline leader has been going by the title of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since then, he is listed as just WWE Champion on the official WrestleMania XL graphic for his match against Cody Rhodes.

The Head of the Table was also presented with a new championship by Triple H after he surpassed 1000 days as the Universal Champion last year. It has been previously noted that the new belt will carry the lineage of the WWE Title, effectively retiring the Universal Championship once Reigns loses it. However, it seems like the creative won't be waiting till The Tribal Chief loses the gold and has already implemented the change.

Roman Reigns seems to have aligned with The Rock at the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event

Tensions were flaring high at the WrestleMania Kickoff Event in Las Vegas last night as Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for The Showcase of Immortals after the latter had already agreed to a match with The Rock.

The Brahma Bull went on to slap The American Nightmare after he mentioned Bloodline's ancestors, which led to full-blown chaos. The Samoan stars were later seen leaving the arena together. The duo also confronted Triple H and told him to fix things.

Roman Reigns is now confirmed to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, it is still unknown what The Rock will do at the event. The Great One has already revealed that he will be in action at the show. But until now, there is no word on who his opponent will be.

There are speculations that Rock could team up with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody on Night One of WrestleMania, but nothing is confirmed as of this writing.

The Visionary was also present when things went ugly between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. He even had a few words for The Brahma Bull after he slapped The American Nightmare.

