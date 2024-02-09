8-time WWE Champion confirms he'll be returning to in-ring action after eight years at WrestleMania 40

WWE is now on the Road to WrestleMania 40, with the blockbuster event less than 60 days away. Triple H and Co. are bound to pull all the stops to make it a memorable show, and their efforts are set to receive a huge push as The Rock revealed that he will be wrestling at the Showcase of Immortals.

The Brahma Bull has been away from in-ring action since his impromptu match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, which lasted only six seconds. Rock recently returned to WWE on RAW: Day 1, where he teased going after Roman Reigns. The Hollywood megastar then showed up on SmackDown this Friday after Cody Rhodes revealed that he won't be facing the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

While The Rock is not yet confirmed as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 40, he is the favorite to take on his cousin. The eight-time WWE Champion confirmed during a recent interview with Pat McAfee that he will be making his in-ring return at the Showcase of Immortals this year and is already getting in shape for the same:

"A few things first. You guys talk about getting in shape and ring shape. You guys know football players, or whatever it is the sport that you do. You do it, you love it, you leave it, it's tough to come back to it, right? You guys have to put the pads back on, lace the boots, put the helmet back, and roll. In the world of pro wrestling, I haven't done that in a very long time. So when I do go back to the ring at WrestleMania, the most important thing is a training camp which is already started. I have multiple rings set up. I have a ring set up on the West Coast and we're full on in camp."

WWE veteran believes The Rock will face Roman Reigns in a non-title match at WWE WrestleMania 40

There is a lot of confusion among fans currently as Cody Rhodes revealed that he will not be going after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The American Nightmare also introduced the Rock as the Tribal Chief's opponent, a decision that has not been well-received by many.

Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the interesting turn of events. The former WWE writer stated that he believes Roman Reigns and The Rock will compete in a non-title match at the Showcase of Immortals:

"You know what the problem is with everybody, and I understand it. Here’s the problem: the problem is the timing because Cody had to finish the story for the last year and that’s the road they were going down with up to him winning the Royal Rumble, up to Roman Reigns being in the box. That's the story you told, and now, at the finish line, we are going to change it for something that makes absolutely no sense, which is why I think Head of the Table is the only possible thing that makes sense."

All three of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock will be present at the WWE media event in Las Vegas tonight. It is also expected that the WrestleMania main event will revealed at the kickoff show.

