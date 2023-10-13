Update on Ronda Rousey's current status with WWE - Reports

Ronda Rousey's retirement from WWE has been the talk of the town ever since she posted a cryptic post following her last match in the company. According to a new report, new light has been shed on The Baddest Woman on the Planet's contract amidst the alleged retirement.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey started to fall at the bottom of the card as she was set to leave the company. She feuded with her best friend and put her over on the way out when she tapped out to Shayna Baszler at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Recently, she uploaded a post seemingly hinting at retirement from in-ring competition. According to Ringside News, the Baddest Woman on the Planet might be done with the company. However, she's still contracted with the promotion for a while longer.

"Ronda Rousey is making headlines with her "retirement' post. We were told that the WWE creative team was told she was finishing up at SummerSlam, but "was under contract for a while longer. It was noted that it is unclear how much time "a while longer" means." [H/T - RSN]

The report also states that the creative team was informed that she's wrapping up with the company. However, she's still under contract with the promotion.

WWE veteran on why the management never booked Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

In 2018, the WWE Universe was excited to see Becky Lynch face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Unfortunately, the match was canceled, and fans expected the two to headline WrestleMania. However, Charlotte Flair was added to the bout, which closed WrestleMania 35.

Last year, the Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to the promotion, but she never went after The Man. Speaking on Keepin It 100 Official, Konan spoke about the two women and gave his opinion on why the management never booked a singles bout between Rousey and Lynch.

"I'm assuming that it could be anything, they don't get along... But that should not matter. They should be able to do business and maybe the fact that they were going to be involved in a long storyline and Ronda was like dude I'm out this day." [From 1:00 to 1:25]

There was a time ahead of WrestleMania 39 when Lynch and Rousey were rumored to clash with their respective partners for the titles. However, it never happened, and both went their separate ways.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

