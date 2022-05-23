Update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's backstage status during WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't made any on-screen appearances on WWE TV this week. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were set to compete on Monday Night RAW, but they walked out during the show.

According to Fight Select, the duo weren't listed on the standard rundowns for the latest edition of SmackDown. Their walkout, however, was addressed during the show in commentary.

Michael Cole announced that The Boss and Naomi have been indefinitely suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They walked out of RAW due to creative differences. They were slated to wrestle in a six-pack challenge for an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were also supposed to be involved in the match. Naomi was reportedly slated to win the match and face Bianca Belair at WWE Hell in a Cell.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Several WWE talent reportedly wish they could walk out like Sasha Banks and Naomi did

Boss N Glow's exit has divided many opinions among wrestling fans and critics. According to Wade Keller of PW Torch, several people in WWE are disappointed with Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions, while some wish they could do the same thing.

"I can say there are people who in that locker room – colleagues of theirs [including] active wrestlers, and otherwise, who are disappointed and not sympathetic to the way Sasha and Naomi handled this," Keller said. "And there are others who, yes, think this is a cool thing that they did. And they sort of wished that they had the guts to do something like that and take a stance."

Neither star has publicly commented on the situation as of yet. It'll be interesting to see what happens if or after they return to WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali