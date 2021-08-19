Update on Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's WWE SummerSlam status - Reports

After some doubts regarding the status of Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam, it seems like the match will go ahead. The two women have reportedly been cleared to compete ahead of their big match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has issued an update on the situation, reporting that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are "cleared" to perform. They will be at SmackDown and SummerSlam this weekend, barring "something unforeseen." The report states the following:

For those wondering about the status of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair after they missed this past weekend's WWE live events in the Carolinas, PWInsider.com has been told they are "cleared" to perform and barring "something unforseen" will be at Friday Night Smackdown and Summerslam this coming weekend.

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair are "cleared" to perform and barring "something unforseen" will be at Friday Night Smackdown and Summerslam this coming weekend.



- PWInsider pic.twitter.com/J9yDxIki6B — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 18, 2021

There had been some backstage concern within WWE, that Banks and Belair would be unable to make the event. After appearing in the closing segment of last week's episode of SmackDown, the pair missed two live events in North and South Carolina over the weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks II at WWE SummerSlam is a WrestleMania main-event rematch

Fans will be relieved at reports that Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will indeed face each other at SummerSlam, as it is one of the biggest matches at the event. The two first battled over the SmackDown Women's Championship during Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Banks and Belair made history that night, as they main-evented the show. The match was also great, with both women enjoying terrific in-ring chemistry. The EST of WWE won the match and has kept the SmackDown Women's Title since then.

Meanwhile, The Legit Boss has only recently returned to WWE TV following a post-WrestleMania hiatus. Banks turned heel on Belair and staked her claim for a rematch, which has since been signed for SummerSlam.

While Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are set to light up The Biggest Party of The Summer, there is still no word on what the "unforeseen circumstances" from this past weekend were.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Daniel Wood