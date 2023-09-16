Update on the status of WWE's creative team following merger with UFC - Reports

The merger of WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, is now official, and the new entertainment company is called TKO Group Holdings. However, the massive change in the company's structure has led to many employees being laid off today.

Executive Vice President of Development and Digital Jamie Horowitz has been let go by the company, as well as Head of Marketing Catherine Newman. Amanda Bloom was with the company for seven years before her departure today.

PW Insider's Mike Johnson stated that Bloom was important behind the scenes in the company's Technology Department. There were many other employees for the company who lost their jobs today, and there could be more changes to come in the weeks ahead.

In a new report from Ringside News, WWE's creative team is not expected to see any cuts today. The publication reached out to a tenured member of the company's creative team and was informed that the division is not expected to have anyone released for the time being.

Expand Tweet

WWE CEO Nick Khan on Stephanie McMahon's departure from the company

Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from as Co-CEO of WWE following Vince McMahon's return earlier this year.

Vince McMahon retired from the company last year and cited his age as the reason. However, he was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board earlier this year, and his daughter decided to depart the company shortly after his return.

Speaking on Bill Simmons' podcast, Nick Khan discussed Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company and noted that he respected her decision:

"Ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn't done that. And she knows that from me personally. She's a terrific executive and a terrific person. That's her decision, her relationship with Vince is theirs, and once she made it, I have total respect for her decision." [1:43:25-1:43:43]

Expand Tweet

The merger between UFC and WWE represents a new chapter for the company. It will be fascinating to see how the two organizations will work together and how the product will change moving forward.

Are you excited for the future of WWE following the merger with UFC? Are there any UFC stars you'd like to see show up on RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here