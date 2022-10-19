Update on Triple H's condition after missing WWE RAW due to COVID-19 - Reports

Recent reports regarding Triple H's condition after testing positive for COVID -19 have come to the fore.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was absent from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after testing positive for COVID-19. Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg was reportedly responsible for overseeing the show.

According to the latest report from Fight Select, The Game is "doing fine," and the script for the red brand was written by Sunday evening. The show reportedly drew 1,803,000 viewers and scored 0.50 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Triple H was appointed the new Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's departure. The former announced his retirement from in-ring competition earlier this year and had a farewell at WrestleMania 38 Night Two. The Cerebral Assassin appeared on RAW last week with X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg as part of D-Generation X's 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Kevin Nash explains why Triple H might not get a solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame

The Cerebral Assassin is undoubtedly one of the most decorated superstars in the WWE history. He's a 14-time world champion and a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash commented on why The Game might not get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on his own.

"You know, Paul [Levesque] should be in the Hall of Fame on his own. He should be in the Hall of Fame, but he never will be because he will never put himself in there, and so, the DX situation for him was, 'Okay,' they had to get Chyna in; Paul needed to be in and so," said Nash.

The King of Kings was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX in 2019.

Despite missing this week's programming of the red brand, The Game will likely be present at next week's RAW. As the promotion gears up for Crown Jewel on November 5, it remains to be seen what plans he will have up his sleeve to have the crowd on the edge of their seats.

We here at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Triple H a quick recovery.

