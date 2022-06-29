Update on how Triple H’s return has reportedly affected NXT internally

Should we temper our expectations regarding Triple H returning to take over the WWE NXT brand once again?

Last week, John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that Triple H was present at the WWE Performance Center and told those he spoke with that he was back in the fold.

But according to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, nothing has really changed since his appearance last week. This resulted in Alvarez questioning whether the entire situation was much ado about nothing:

"Last week, that Triple H story, it’s possible it was much ado about nothing," Bryan Alvarez said. "Because it wasn’t a scheduled meeting. Triple H was in town for a birthday or something like that. He stopped by and talked to everybody. He dropped the line about how he was back and then when he was like, I guess he couldn’t say why he was back or when or any details, so that was it. And, apparently, he’s done similar speeches to this past and everything’s like pretty much the same. Who knows? Maybe he’ll be there running the show tonight but the impression I was given was, you know, he said something and nothing is changed so, I guess." [H/T: Ringside News]

Will Triple H take over things backstage at WWE NXT 2.0 tonight?

While Alvarez believes that last week's appearance from Paul Levesque could be much ado about nothing, it isn't really fair to judge something like this without giving NXT a chance to run its next show.

Tonight will be the first live episode of WWE NXT 2.0 since The Game's appearance at the Performance Center last week. It will be interesting to see what changes, if anything, on tonight's episode.

If Hunter is backstage helping to run the show, there's a great chance that it will be noticeable throughout the evening. If it's business as usual, perhaps we all got excited over nothing. We'll find out soon enough.

