Update on Vince McMahon's visit to the WWE Performance Center - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly visited the Performance Center on Thursday this week to scout talent.

WWE is looking to replenish its roster with new stars following the recent budget cuts which saw the release of multiple talent including Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Marina Shafir.

It has also been reported that NXT Superstars Karrion Kross and Bronson Reed recently worked matches on WWE Main Event and were also backstage at RAW and SmackDown along with Scarlett.

According to a recent report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Vince McMahon's visit to the PC went very well with one person who was in attendance, even describing it as a "breath of fresh air."

The Chairman was accompanied by WWE President Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard, and John Laurinaitis. They all met with the staff and observed the training at the facility.

WWE has signed three new international recruits

Meet the newest international recruits to join the WWE Performance Center's roster. 👏 @WWEPC https://t.co/1Ab0R3QRvG — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

WWE has signed three new international recruits from Asia who took part in tryouts which were held in Shanghai, China in July 2019. The new stars will be the latest to join the Performance Center.

Their names are Feicheng Wang, Sean Tang, and Jie Yin. WWE NXT is already filled with talented Asian stars such as Io Shirai, Kushida and Xia Li, so they could all end up fitting in nicely.

WWE is also going\ to be holding multi-day tryouts in Las Vegas next month during SummerSlam week.

“Talent is the lifeblood of our industry and these tryouts coupled with SummerSlam, one of our premier events, will help us discover world-class athletes that will serve as the next wave of WWE superstars,” said Triple H in a statement.

WWE will search for the next generation of Superstars and host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of #SummerSlam Week!



More info: https://t.co/SYMWbQmjEQ pic.twitter.com/dNqn14aQ6y — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

Those who are selected will report to the Performance Center and eventually end up on the main roster which will be either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown.

