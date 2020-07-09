Update on when WWE is reportedly planning to bring back live audience

WWE has reportedly set a new time frame to bring back shows with live audience.

As for SummerSlam, it's almost a lock that the event will be held at the Performance Center.

Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman

A short while ago, it was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE was pondering on hosting SummerSlam inside the Performance Center, though the final decision was still up in the air. The source had stated that WWE had initially planned to do the event with a live audience, but things changed in a matter of weeks.

Now, WrestleVotes has posted an update on WWE's plans to bring back live audience for its shows. The official Twitter handle reports that with SummerSlam off the table, WWE is planning to bring back live audience by the end of September 2020. Check out the tweet below:

Being told with SummerSlam off the table, WWE is now aiming for the end of September as a restart for live audiences. TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 9, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected WWE's plans for the better part of 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to host its shows inside the Performance Center. WrestleMania 36 was the first in the storied history of the event to take place inside the Performance Center, and was turned into a 2-night extravaganza.

WWE was expecting that it could host SummerSlam in front of a live audience, but with the crisis still worsening with each passing day, the promotion doesn't exactly have much of a choice.

SummerSlam is regarded by many as the biggest WWE PPV after WrestleMania. WWE has been presenting SummerSlam since 1988, and the show has been home to some of the greatest matches that the WWE Universe has ever witnessed.

This is the show where Randy Orton became the youngest World Champion in 2004, Brock Lesnar squashed John Cena in one of the biggest surprises in the history of WWE, and Becky Lynch's career took a huge turn that culminated with her headlining WrestleMania.

The final decision is yet to be made in regards to bringing back live audiences, and we'll have to wait for around two months to find out if WWE somehow manages to do what currently seems like a daunting task.