Update on WWE's plans for Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey - Reports

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are two of the biggest stars in WWE's recent history. Lynch and Rousey, along with Charlotte Flair, were part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in 2019. Their high-stakes encounter ended with Lynch winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

The match was originally supposed to be a one-on-one clash between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, but WWE added Charlotte Flair to it as well, making it a triple threat. There have been multiple reports in the last two years of WWE planning a singles match between Lynch and Rousey, but that hasn't been possible due to various reasons.

Now, as per WrestlingNews.co, while Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey could happen at WrestleMania 38, the feeling backstage is that it would be better to have this match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"WrestleMania 38 in Dallas has been discussed but others in the company feel that it would be better to hold that match off until WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles since that is Rousey’s hometown and having L.A. host the show would guarantee more mainstream publicity."

2 years ago, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the Raw & SmackDown Women's Championships in the Main Event of WrestleMania 35!

What are Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey up to recently?

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE television since May 2020 due to her pregnancy. She gave birth to her first child with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins in December and has since been teasing a return.

Lynch was recently spotted training, and she appeared to be in great shape. WWE might be holding off on her return for when fans are back in the arena. After all, the reaction of the crowd when Becky Lynch comes back would be amazing.

As for Ronda Rousey, the UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE RAW Women's Champion announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Browne last month through a video on her YouTube channel.

"I've been pregnant since January. So, four months. Baby bump, I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off. And, just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on. And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later," said Ronda Rousey.

BREAKING NEWS:

Former RAW Women's Champion @RondaRousey has announced, via her YouTube channel, that she is pregnant.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey will surely be a blockbuster feud and match, whenever it happens.

However, the possibility of that happening completely depends on the physical condition of both the superstars, one of whom recently became a mother while the other will be becoming one in the future.