Update on WWE's "reactionary" move plans to CM Punk's rumored AEW debut this week - Reports

It is widely believed that CM Punk will be making his long-awaited return to pro-wrestling this weekend at AEW Rampage. The show will take place in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. AEW has made multiple massive teases indicating towards the former WWE Champion making his return.

It is interesting to note that this episode of AEW Rampage will take place just one day before WWE's second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam. Due to the same, fans have been speculating as to what WWE could do on their programming to counter CM Punk's rumored AEW debut.

However, according to the latest report from WrestleVotes, WWE is not expected to make any "reactionary" moves if CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage this Friday:

"Source states to not expect a “reactionary” move if, more like when, CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage Friday night, 24 hours prior to WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Time will tell," tweeted WrestleVotes.

John Cena made a cheeky CM Punk reference during his promo on SmackDown last week

The main event of SummerSlam 2021 is set to feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against John Cena. This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, the two were involved in a heated promo battle segment. Reigns and Cena took some massive shots at each other and the fans absolutely loved it.

During his promo, John Cena even made a cheeky CM Punk reference, teasing that when he wins the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he will jump the barricade, run out of the Allegiant Stadium and might even blow a kiss goodbye. This was, of course, a nod to what CM Punk did at WWE Money in the Bank 2011 after defeating John Cena for the WWE Championship:

“You’re gonna show up all full of yourself like you normally do and put on a hell of a show. I’m just gonna hang in there for 1,2,3. And then I’m gonna take your title, I’m gonna jump the barricade, and I’m gonna run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can. I may even blow you a kiss goodbye,” said John Cena.

The rumors of CM Punk making his AEW debut this Friday have kept the fans on the edge of their seats. If it happens, it would be one of the biggest moments in AEW's history.

