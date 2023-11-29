Update on WWE's rumored interest in getting Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) back

Mercedes Mone never fails to grab the attention of the pro wrestling faithful, as a recent social media post hinted at her potential WWE return. An update has now emerged regarding the rumor, and it seems like there are no creative plans in place at the moment.

Since leaving WWE last year, Mercedes Mone has taken a path that most top female stars haven't trodden on in the past. The former Sasha Banks wrestled a few high-profile matches in Japan before suffering an injury in May 2023.

Although she appeared as a guest at AEW All In, Mone's throwback photo posted recently by Bayley led fans to believe that The Legit Boss might be on her way back to Survivor Series 2023.

Mone didn't show up at the recently concluded WWE event, and it looks like the speculation about her comeback might be untrue after all.

As revealed by Ringside News, a member of the creative team clarified that as of this writing, there aren't any booking plans for Mone. Here's an excerpt from the report:

"Ringside News reached out to inquire about WWE bringing Sasha Banks back to the company. A tenured member of the creative team confirmed to us that there are no creative plans to bring her back at this time."

It was noted that as WWE quickly struck a deal with CM Punk, there was always a possibility that the company would move similarly swiftly if they wished to get the former Sasha Banks back.

Not WWE, but AEW looks like the most likely landing spot for Mercedes Mone

She might have earned plaudits for her in-ring performances in Japan, but every fan knows Mercedes Mone's long-term future is in the United States.

Mone showed up at AEW All In 2023, and it was said that while she hadn't signed with the company, the door was open for both parties to do business.

During the recent Full Gear media scrum, Tony Khan reiterated his previous statement and said Mone would be a great addition to the AEW roster. Khan has a lot of respect for Mercedes and is looking forward to having more conversations with her once she has fully healed up.

Should Khan go all out for Mercedes Mone, considering CM Punk's WWE return and its impact? Sound off in the comments section below.

