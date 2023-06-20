Update on WWE SmackDown Superstar having heat backstage

Reports have recently emerged about Top Dolla of Hit Row having backstage heat with certain WWE personnel. However, it seems like those rumors might not be true after all.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer first speculated that there's heat on Top Dolla after what happened on Friday's episode of SmackDown. Hit Row lasted under just 10 seconds in the Gauntlet Match, with Top Dolla getting hit with the Brogue Kick by Sheamus and pinned immediately.

"Yeah, well, I mean the whole thing is that he is not very popular with some people, and when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like, ‘Man, whatever you said, you've got some enemies on the creative team.' Because this was the burial of all burials," Meltzer said. (h/t TheSportster)

However, Steve Carrier of Ringside News reached out to a member of the WWE creative team and confirmed that there's no heat on Top Dolla. The creative team just doesn't have anything planned for Hit Row at the moment.

"There is an idea out there that Hit Row has heat with WWE creative," Carrier wrote on Twitter. "We have heard back from our own sources and have been able to confirm that there is no heat with Top Dolla, or any other Hit Row member. There simply isn't anything for them to do at this time."

Hit Row returned to WWE on August 12, 2022, less than a year after getting released as part of the COVID-19 pandemic budget cuts. However, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab have failed to make an impact since coming back.

Top Dolla seemingly responds to WWE rumors of backstage heat

Top Dolla posted a cryptic message on Twitter following recent reports of him having backstage heat. He seemingly responded to the rumors by saying:

"If you need more clicks, put Dolla's name in it…"

Ever since a botched suicide dive back in December, Michael Cole has certainly taken some shots at Top Dolla when given the opportunity. Cole even called him "Flop Dolla" after the 33-year-old star quickly lost to the Brawling Brutes last week on SmackDown during the Gauntlet Match.

