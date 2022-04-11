Updates on Roman Reigns' schedule after WrestleMania win- Reports

WWE is still figuring out the specifics of booking Roman Reigns as the Unified Universal Champion, as well as his scheduled appearances for RAW and SmackDown.

Reigns worked through the pain before finally conquering Beast Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. A win in the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time" meant that The Tribal Chief ascended to the throne as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast reported that WWE has not decided the future of Roman's title reign. He also mentioned that the company was working to figure out a schedule for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's appearances on both brands.

Here's what Zarian detailed:

"As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on RAW every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They're working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out." (H/T Ringside News)

Roman Reigns wants the Usos to unify the Tag Team Championship

This week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns walked down to the ring with Paul Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline. The Tribal Chief claimed that he had done everything to be done during his 580-day plus title reign.

Reigns then turned his attention to The Usos and asked them to go to RAW and unify the Tag Team Championship. The Tribal Chief was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style didn't get much of an interaction with Reigns as The Usos hit him with a double Superkick and left him lying in the ring.

It will be interesting to see if this little encounter transforms into a full-fledged rivalry and whether Nakamura can dethrone The Tribal Chief.

