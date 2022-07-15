USA Network reportedly "approved" Brock Lesnar using a cuss word during RAW promo

USA Network bleeped out a cuss word from Brock Lesnar's RAW promo this week, and Dave Meltzer revealed a few interesting details about the incident.

The Beast Incarnate returned to RAW and cut an entertaining promo. There, he used the term "sh*tkicking" while sending a message to his SummerSlam opponent and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that USA Network officials approved the script in advance and censored the word when Brock Lesnar said it on live TV.

Here's what was reported about the on-screen moment in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"In particular, USA was said to 'accepting' Lesnar using the word 'sh*tkicking' at just past 8 p.m. this week when they got the script, but then when Lesnar actually said the word, because they were aware in advance, they did a sound edit of the word," reported Meltzer. "We don't know if this had to do with that or not but the timing is notable, and a sound edit of something that was in the script and approved is also notable."

WWE RAW will soon move from TV-PG to TV-14

As reported by Andrew Zarian, WWE will soon end the PG Era as Monday Night RAW is expected to receive a TV-14 rating moving forward. While the date of the shift has not been confirmed, a memo was sent out internally at USA Network regarding the upcoming change.

While Meltzer didn't expect the WWE product to undergo drastic alterations, he did anticipate the usage of "more dirty language," which is regularly featured in AEW programming.

A source within the company confirmed to the Wrestling Observer that the move to TV-14 was a USA Network decision and did not come from the WWE office.

However, fans should not get their hopes high of seeing shades of the Attitude Era as WWE executives are yet to put out an edict regarding a possible creative revamp.

