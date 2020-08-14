Vince McMahon has allegedly 'torn up' major plans for AJ Styles; details revealed

AJ Styles is one of the biggest WWE Superstars on the roster today. While The Phenomenal One has always been treated with respect in WWE, some rumors suggested that he has been unhappy ever since his friends Gallows and Anderson were released.

AJ Styles currently holds the Intercontinental Championship but is not a part of any program on SmackDown. Reports had suggested that WWE may be planning a Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles match at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately, Dave Meltzer of WON has now reported that Vince McMahon has 'torn up' those plans along with a lot of the angles that were set to take place on the blue brand.

Here is what Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated whilst talking about the possible SummerSlam card:

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin (or perhaps a three-way involving Sheamus), and an A.J. Styles IC title match. At one point Styles vs. Jeff Hardy was penciled in for that spot, but when Vince McMahon has torn up Smackdown of late, the angles to kick that off were torn up so who knows if it’s still the plans.

What's next for AJ Styles?

Jeff Hardy would've been the perfect opponent for AJ Styles as the two veterans would have given the fans a stellar match at the biggest party of the summer. A win over Hardy would have solidified AJ Styles as the Champion in case he is to drop the title to Big E or Matt Riddle down the road.

With SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE will have to ensure that they find a worthy opponent for The Phenomenal One. Leaving former WWE Champion AJ Styles out of SummerSlam could be potentially very dangerous for WWE considering the fact that other companies like IMPACT and AEW have shown interest in bring Styles in.