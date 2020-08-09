IMPACT! Rumor Roundup: Unhappy AJ Styles in talks to leave WWE and make his return; Chris Jericho wants big name in AEW; Reason why top Superstar is compared to Goldberg - 9 August 2020

Welcome to another edition of the IMPACT! Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors coming from the Impact Zone!

IMPACT Wrestling has generated a lot of buzz as of late after delivering a solid Slammiversary show. The PPV saw the return and debut of multiple top Superstars such as Chris Sabin, Heath Slater, Eric Young and EC3 among others.

Not just that, former RAW Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have also joined IMPACT. Interestingly, there have been some talks that their best friend AJ Styles, who is also a TNA Original, might be returning to IMPACT.

#5 Former IMPACT Superstar AJ Styles set to return?

Ever since The Good Brothers joined Impact Wrestling, there has been a lot of talk about AJ Styles' status in WWE. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have allegedly been trying to convince AJ Styles to return to IMPACT Wrestling. A report by Tom Colohue has also stated that AJ Styes might be unhappy in WWE ever since his friends were released:

At the moment, he ain't happy. I think anybody can see he is really not happy at the moment and he has made that very clear. He's been very vocal about it.

AJ Styles himself took to his Twitch channel to clear up the rumors. The current Intercontinental Champion said that he 'never says never' when it comes to an IMPACT return.

"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see."

AJ Styles making a return to IMPACT would be monumental and will help the company to reach new heights of success.