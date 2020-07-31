Backstage details reportedly revealed after AJ Styles spoke about possibly going to AEW

The speculation about AJ Styles possibly joining AEW has been circulating since the day Tony Khan established the promotion back in January 2019. The rumor gathered steam last week when AJ Styles was asked if he would ever work for All Elite Wrestling.

While Styles admitted to being happy with his current position in WWE, the Phenomenal One didn't outrightly shut the door on working with AEW in the future.

During a recent Q&A session on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Tom Colohue opened up about the possibility of AJ Styles joining AEW.

AJ Styles wasn't the happiest of employees of late due to his highly-publicized issues with Paul Heyman, which eventually led to his move to SmackDown.

AJ Styles still has many years left on his WWE contract

Tom Colohue revealed that until recently, AJ Styles has been very happy with the WWE and that there is no guarantee that an AEW signing would be the right call for him at this stage in his career.

Tom went on to add that AJ Styles has a lengthy contract with the WWE, and there are still many years left on his current deal. We should not expect Styles to show up on Dynamite anytime soon.

Here's what Tom explained:

"Hard to say, this rumor has essentially been in existence as long as AEW has been in existence. At the moment, he ain't happy. I think anybody can see he is really not happy at the moment and he has made that very clear. He's been very vocal about it. Now, in addition to that, if you would have heard him in commentary on this week's SmackDown, he doesn't seem particularly invested. For one thing, he got Gran Metalik's name wrong and got told off for it. So, it's hard to tell.

What I do know is that until recently, AJ Styles has been very happy with the WWE, and there is no guarantee that going to AEW would be the right call for him. For example, Gallows and Anderson didn't. At the moment, AEW doesn't seem to be hiring, or at least isn't hiring big-name stars like AJ Styles. Essentially, I think AJ Styles is too rich for their blood. However, we'll have to wait and see. Also, AJ Styles has a very long contract with the WWE right now. There are many years left on that, so you're unlikely to see him go anywhere, anytime soon."

AJ Styles stated during a recent Twitch stream that he would love to become a recruiter or talent scout in the WWE once he finishes his in-ring career. However, we still have a few more years left to cherish the genius of AJ Styles inside a WWE ring.