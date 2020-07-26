We're back again with another edition of our weekly series in which we note down all the biggest rumors from the world of professional wrestling and WWE that came true.

The biggest of the lot is about the backstage issues between two of the most popular names in WWE. The problems between the veterans are now public knowledge, and many details have been widely discussed amongst the fans.

Two former WWE Superstars also signed a very lucrative contract with another company, something that was reported by Sportskeeda's very own Gary Cassidy a few weeks ago.

A rumored feud for WWE SmackDown also got underway on the Blue brand, and we were first informed about the angle almost a month ago.

A Superstar, who had alluded that he was 'exiled', returned to TV recently and his return was spoiled hours before it happened.

WWE also confirmed the status for SummerSlam, and it is exactly what has been reported for weeks.

So let's take a look at the five rumors that came true this week:

#5. The backstage issues in WWE between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman

The relationship between AJ Styles and Paul Heyman has been widely discussed ever since Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson revealed all the details about their WWE release.

Dave Meltzer had reported weeks ago that the real reason behind AJ Styles' move to SmackDown was due to the backstage heat with Heyman. The Phenomenal One was furious with Heyman during the time Gallows and Anderson were released from WWE.

Here's what Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Forum back in June:

"Actually the reason was that he was furious that Gallows & Anderson were fired. Blamed Heyman. Classic case of JR/JJ/Laurinaitis syndrome. Vince is the one who made the decision but I suppose he felt Heyman could have fought him on it. So he wanted to go to the side where the guy in charge isn't fighting Vince on something like that either."

Gallows and Anderson pretty much confirmed the story about AJ Styles confronting Paul Heyman backstage.

Heyman said that he played no role in the releases of Gallows and Anderson, however, when Styles approached Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman admitted that Heyman was the one who added their names on the release list.

Here's what Karl Anderson revealed on the Talk'N Shop podcast

AJ went to Paul Heyman and said, 'Did you fire these guys, or did you put the word in to fire them?' And Paul said, 'No, you have my word. If I would have known, then I would have gone to bat for them'.

So, AJ goes in to Vince and he says, 'You've got to tell me the truth, is Paul the one that said to fire these guys?' Vince told AJ, he said, 'Listen, they weren't on my list, but yes, this was a Heyman thing.

AJ Styles continued his verbal tirade against Heyman during a recent stream. The WWE IC Champion said that many people despise Heyman because of all the lies.

"The reason Vince is smart is he can see all his (Heyman's) crap. Vince saw what everybody already knew. He was like, 'you know what man, you've done some great things in the past but you're not well-liked here. Please hit the bricks."

"He (Heyman) has to blame himself because he has slighted a lot of people. This is the business that he has found a way to be successful in. Anyway, it was a lot of trash."

"I talked to a lot of guys about this situation. You wouldn't believe the amount of guys who despise this guy because of his lies. Whenever he screwed up, he'd try to put them under the bus. I have heard this from so many different people. It is hard to find someone who actually likes him. And I didn't know this because I assumed that everyone likes him. I thought only I hated him." (H/T WrestlingInc)

It's safe to say that AJ Styles just can't stand Paul Heyman.