Latest WWE News Roundup: Released Superstar calls Paul Heyman "a liar", Former Superstar reveals new look and ring name

With WWE Extreme Rules now behind us, let's take a look at some of the latest news from the WWE Universe. In this edition of the Roundup, we take a look at Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson opening up about their release from WWE as well as another released Superstar revealing his new gimmick.

We also take a look at John Cena slamming conspiracy theories, an offical update on Rey Mysterio and more. Read on for the full scoop:

Luke Gallows opens up about WWE release and calls Paul Heyman a liar

Recently, AJ Styles spoke about Paul Heyman on his Mixer stream and called Heyman a "boldface liar" regarding Gallows and Anderson's release from WWE. Gallows and Anderson opened up with more details on their Talk N' Shop podcast.

Karl Anderson opened up about their releases from WWE. He said that when they started asking around to find out what led to their releases from the company. He added that they heard that Paul Heyman was behind the decision. Anderson described what happened next:

AJ went to Paul Heyman and said, 'Did you fire these guys, or did you put the word in to fire them?' And Paul said, 'No, you have my word. If I would have known, then I would have gone to bat for them'.

Anderson added that AJ Styles then went to Vince McMahon about it:

So, AJ goes in to Vince and he says, 'You've got to tell me the truth, is Paul the one that said to fire these guys?' Vince told AJ, he said, 'Listen, they weren't on my list, but yes, this was a Heyman thing.

Advertisement

Gallows chimed in at this point and called Heyman a liar:

Apparently he thought we were making too much money for what we were doing, and he's a ****ing liar and he's a piece of s**t.