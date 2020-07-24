WWE officially confirmed on its website that this year's SummerSlam and its related events would no longer be taking place in Boston.

It was added that refunds would be issued at the original point of purchase. While WWE noted that the details of the new location are forthcoming, it is widely believed that the PPV will take place at the Performance Center.

Here's WWE's statement:

In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network, and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.

WWE's reported plans for SummerSlam 2020

Vince McMahon was adamant on having the fans back for SummerSlam at the TD Garden in Boston. The WWE Boss was reportedly even ready to change the location to accommodate the fans; however, the COVID-19 pandemic isn't slowing down in the United States, and various restrictions are still in place across the country.

WWE also has been dealing with an outbreak. Dozens of people have tested positive for the virus over the past couple of weeks, and current situation isn't safe enough to get the fans back at the arenas.

The current plan is to reportedly air the SummerSlam PPV from the Performance Center on Sunday, August 23.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly not scheduled to be a part of the show. The reported main event currently in the works is a WWE Championship between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend in a Universal Championship showdown is also being rumored to feature on the SummerSlam card.

It was reported earlier this month that there were discussions in the company regarding having a follow-up show for SummerSlam on August 30. While nothing has been confirmed, rumors suggest that WWE could have a second night of SummerSlam or book the return of the all-women's PPV, Evolution.

WWE should reveal more details about the PPV in the upcoming weeks, and as always, we'll keep you updated.