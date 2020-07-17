Brock Lesnar reportedly not returning anytime soon, WWE's new SummerSlam plan revealed

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar is currently not scheduled to appear at SummerSlam.

The rumor that has been going around for a long time hinted towards Brock Lesnar's WWE return being scheduled for the Biggest Show of the Summer; however, that is not to be the case.

Dave Meltzer revealed that one of the reasons why Brock Lesnar put over Drew McIntyre so heavily at WrestleMania 36 was because the Beast Incarnate had no plans of returning anytime soon.

It was also noted that Paul Heyman has not appeared on WWE TV since he was removed as the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW. Meltzer concluded by stating that most signs point towards Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar's status and WWE's plans for SummerSlam

SummerSlam was originally slated to take place at TD Garden in Boston on August 23rd, but the show has now been moved to the Performance Center.

Tom Colohue noted it on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the WWE management isn't a fan of Brock Lesnar performing in front of an empty arena as it doesn't suit his larger-than-life persona.

Brock Lesnar may have returned if WWE went ahead with their plans of having SummerSlam with some fans in Boston. With that not happening now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE is seemingly rewriting all the significant plans they had for the show.

Edge vs. Randy Orton III was reportedly scheduled for SummerSlam before the Rated-R Superstar got injured. Orton is set to face Big Show on the upcoming episode of RAW in an unsanctioned match.

A WWE title match between Orton and McIntyre for SummerSlam sounds feasible, as the Legend Killer is WWE's biggest heel at the moment and McIntyre has been pushed as the top babyface.

The Scottish Psychopath is expected to retain the title against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam and WWE could then begin building up for Orton vs. McIntyre.

As for Brock Lesnar, don't expect to see Beast Incarnate back on WWE TV until fans return.