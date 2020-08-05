 'It was impossible for him to cut a promo. It was that bad' - Eric Bischoff takes a dig at Goldberg; compares him to Hernandez

Eric Bischoff talked about IMPACT Superstar Hernadez and his inability to cut a decent promo while speaking on his podcast - 83 weeks.

Eric Bischoff claimed that Hernandez would get so nervous before cutting a promo that he would almost start having seizures. The former RAW GM also talked about how Hernandez is very similar to Goldberg.

Bischoff takes a dig at Goldberg

The former IMPACT official Bischoff also said that even though Dixie Carter was a huge fan of Hernandez, he himself never saw much in him. Bischoff went on to compare the IMPACT Superstar to WWE legend Goldberg saying that they both had a good look but needed to be protected inside the ring.

Bischoff took a dig at Goldberg by saying that Hernandez wasn't very good in the ring much like Goldberg.

Here is what Bischoff said:

''You put a microphone in front of him and his head would spin off his shoulders. He just couldn’t do it. I’m not saying he was bad at it. I’m saying it was impossible for him to cut a promo. Impossible. He would damn near have a seizure as he would be so nervous about it. It was that bad. He wasn’t the greatest worker in the ring. He was passable. He was a little like Bill Goldberg in a sense. If you kept his move set down to a few and made sure he was really strong and didn’t put him in a position to sell a lot, as a performer, you can do some great things with him. He had a cool look. But, man, you couldn’t do a promo with him.''

Hernandez was part of the original LAX and has been a part of IMPACT Wrestling for a long time. The Mexican has also worked for multiple other promotions around the world including Lucha Underground.