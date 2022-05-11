Vince McMahon among possible new names for WWE Evil season 2 - Reports

Possible new subjects, including WWE CEO Vince McMahon, have possibly been named for the next season of WWE's documentary series WWE Evil.

For those unaware, WWE Evil is a documentary series focusing on some of the most notorious villains in the history of WWE. Narrated and executive produced by John Cena, the show details their rise to prominence and impact on the industry overall. Subjects from the show's first season include Randy Orton, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Brothers of Destruction, and Roman Reigns.

However, in a recent survey sent to members of the company's mailing list, a few potential names for the show's second season have been disclosed. Among these is Vince McMahon, arguably the most crucial villain in WWE history, who served as the main antagonist during the fabled Attitude Era.

Among the other names are Rowdy Roddy Piper, Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, John Bradshaw Layfield, Paul Heyman, and 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted Dibiase.

A WWE survey would seem to suggest the following 7 are being considered or planned for a WWE Evil documentary:

• Ted DiBiase A WWE survey would seem to suggest the following 7 are being considered or planned for a WWE Evil documentary:• Bobby Heenan• Jake Roberts• JBL• Mr. McMahon• Paul Heyman• Roddy Piper• Ted DiBiase https://t.co/5ibe4IBnue

WWE Evil is available to stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

Vince McMahon won't be the only McMahon to feature on WWE Evil

Though Vince McMahon might appear in the show's second season, he won't be the first of his family to feature as a subject.

In season one of the show, WWE CBO and Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, featured as the family's sole representative. The episode focused on aspects of her Billion Dollar Princess gimmick, her personal life, and how she followed in her father's villainous footsteps.

She was featured in the sixth episode of the first season of WWE Evil. As per recent reports, the episode drew the highest ratings for the month.

Have you enjoyed WWE Evil so far? Would you be interested in an episode based on Mr. McMahon? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

