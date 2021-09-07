Vince McMahon's role on WWE RAW despite backstage absence revealed - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly not present at this week's WWE RAW, but he still made changes to the show.

As per PWInsider, Bruce Prichard was in charge of running this week's WWE RAW. Even though McMahon was not at the venue, he sent in feedback and made changes to the show.

"Vince McMahon is not at today's Monday Night Raw taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Bruce Prichard is running the taping.

"While Vince McMahon is not in attendance, he is involved with giving feedback and making some changes to the show. For much of the day, the Tag Team Turmoil match was planned to close the show and get a LOT of time, so if you are a tag team fan, this may be your show," stated the report.

What happened on this week's WWE RAW?

This week's WWE RAW show saw a confrontation between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

The tag team turmoil match kicked off with The New Day eliminating The Viking Raiders, Veer and Jinder Mahal, Lucha House Party, and Mace and T-Bar. Sonya Deville informed fans that the match would continue later in the night.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor were then eliminated by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but the duo were eliminated by former champions, AJ Styles and Omos.

Styles and Omos, though, couldn't eliminate the last team, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. Lashley and MVP will face Randy Orton and Riddle for the tag team titles. Omos chokeslammed Lashley to close out the show this week.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre had a singles match to determine the No. 1 contender for Damian Priest's United States title. Sheamus won the match and will face Priest at Extreme Rules. John Morrison was destroyed by Karrion Kross this week, while Charlotte Flair defeated Nia Jax to retain her title.

Watch Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone break down RAW on Legion of RAW by clicking this link.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam