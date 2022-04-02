Vince McMahon sees top RAW Superstar as the next John Cena - Reports

Vince McMahon has always been sure of who he sees as a megastar and who he doesn't want to push. One of McMahon's biggest creations in terms of star power has been John Cena. Reportedly, the WWE Chairman sees the same potential in Austin Theory as he did in John Cena.

Austin Theory has been pushed heavily on RAW since he was drafted to the red brand last year. The 24-year-old has been in an on-screen storyline with Vince McMahon himself, where the 76-year-old is acting as Theory's mentor in the company.

As per Brian Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, the reason Theory is being groomed by Vince McMahon personally is because he sees the next John Cena in him. He also said that Theory will likely win his match against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

“Whether you all see it or not, Vince sees this guy as like a John Cena – this Austin Theory. There’s a reason he’s grooming him and he’s always there in his segments. That’s what he sees in this guy. Maybe he wants to teach this guy that you also have to be able to lose so Pat McAfee will get the win [but] I would presume Austin Theory is winning,” said Alavarez

Will Vince McMahon be able to make Austin Theory a big star?

It is too early to say if Theory will have the same kind of impact as John Cena did. The Champ is arguably a once-in-a-generation performer and it will be difficult for anyone else to reach that level of success.

However, Alvarez noted that Theory's segments on RAW always do well rating wise. He was considered a top prospect even during his time in NXT and it was believed by management that one day he will main event WrestleMania.

Thoery has always spoken highly of Cena and said that he looks up to the 16-time World Champion.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

